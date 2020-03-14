|
Tyler Chrisman Studer, age 29, of Akron, died too suddenly on Monday, March 09, 2020. His family is blessed to have spent 29 years with Tyler and wishes to honor his life as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Born April 30, 1990, Tyler grew up loving hockey, snowboarding and skateboarding. These activities brought him peace and provided him with friendships that would last a lifetime. Later Tyler found solace through exercise, meditation, writing poetry, drawing and practicing yoga. He was always intellectually curious and would often read and study different philosophies and religions to try to find the true meaning of life. Tyler loved animals, especially dogs, and was always ready to adopt a stray. Tyler and his beloved brother Jamie spent many hours together playing catch, throwing a football, and constant weekend hockey tournaments full of joy and love. Tyler never missed an opportunity to shoot pool and fancied himself as quite a hustler. Tyler's sharp wit and sarcastic manner always provided those around him with laughter and joy. Never shy to express his extravagant style, Tyler made an impact in any room he entered. His caring nature and his infectious smile left a lasting impression on all the souls he touched. Tyler attended Old Trail School in Bath, Ohio and graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls. Tyler was a three-year letterman in hockey and played AAA hockey. He attended Robert Morris University and Kent State University and was proud to have been on the Dean's List. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dee Chrisman Dominic, with whom he shared a special bond; grandfathers, D. Eugene Dominic and Dr. Erwin B. Studer; and great-grandmother, Juanita Chrisman. Tyler is survived by his beloved mother, Leslie (Dominic) Studer; his father, Chris Studer; his brother, James Eugene Studer; his grandmother, Irma Studer, his great aunts and uncle, Alice and Ray Filing and Janice Dominic; aunts and uncles, Cindy Studer, Terrie Studer (Alan Sweetman), Todd (Michele) Studer as well as numerous cousins. Tyler is also survived by his fiancee, Jamie Glaviano; mentors, Susan Van Buren and Karen Hildebrand; and many wonderful friends. The family wishes to confront Tyler's cause of death: addiction and mental health. It needs to be said because too many young lives are being lost, dreams shattered and families torn apart. No one wants to be an addict -- that person is still a human being and someone's special someone. Tyler's disease stole his life just as it has stolen so many others. Tyler's family hopes his death will not have been in vain and that the disease of addiction will soon meet its own demise. The memorial service for Tyler has been postponed due to the coronavirus and will be rescheduled as soon as the ban is lifted, at Riverwood Community Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Avenue, Kent, Ohio. Following the service, Tyler's family and friends are invited to attend a reception at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 North River Road, Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven of Rest Ministries, havenofrest.org, National Alliance of Mental Illness Summit County "NAMI," namisummit.org, or the Celebrate Recovery program at riverwoodchapel.org. At a later date, there will also be a small memorial service at Walsh Jesuit High School Chapel, time and date to be announced.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2020