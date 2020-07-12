Tyler Chrisman Studer, age 29, of Akron, died to suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020. Please reference original obituary printed March 14, 2020 in the Akron Beacon Journal. The memorial service for Tyler will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 6 p.m. at Riverwood Community Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, Ohio. Following the service, Tyler's family and friends are invited to attend a reception at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 North River Road, Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven of Rest Ministries, havenofrest.org
, National Alliance of Mental Illness Summit County "NAMI" namisunnit.org, or the Celebrate Recovery program at riverwoodchapel.org
.