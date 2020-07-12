1/1
Tyler Chrisman Studer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Chrisman Studer, age 29, of Akron, died to suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020. Please reference original obituary printed March 14, 2020 in the Akron Beacon Journal. The memorial service for Tyler will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 6 p.m. at Riverwood Community Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, Ohio. Following the service, Tyler's family and friends are invited to attend a reception at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 North River Road, Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven of Rest Ministries, havenofrest.org, National Alliance of Mental Illness Summit County "NAMI" namisunnit.org, or the Celebrate Recovery program at riverwoodchapel.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
Roses Run Country Club
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Riverwood Community Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved