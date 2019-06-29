|
Tyler Edward Jagiela
Tyler Edward Jagiela, 23, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1995, the son of Joseph and Patti Fridley Jagiela. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Brian Jagiela. Tyler will be deeply missed by his parents; sister Molly Jagiela; brother, Nicholas Jagiela; girlfriend Sabrina Palmer; and many friends and family members.
He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his motorcycle. Tyler had a generous heart, and a love for helping those in need.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 P.M. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., with a service immediately following. Per his wishes, cremation will take place after services. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019