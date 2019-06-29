Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Jagiela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Edward Jagiela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Edward Jagiela Obituary
Tyler Edward Jagiela

Tyler Edward Jagiela, 23, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1995, the son of Joseph and Patti Fridley Jagiela. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Brian Jagiela. Tyler will be deeply missed by his parents; sister Molly Jagiela; brother, Nicholas Jagiela; girlfriend Sabrina Palmer; and many friends and family members.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his motorcycle. Tyler had a generous heart, and a love for helping those in need.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 P.M. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., with a service immediately following. Per his wishes, cremation will take place after services. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now