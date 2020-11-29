1/1
Tyler Jon Allen
1992 - 2020
Tyler Jon Allen, age 28, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in Akron on March 23, 1992. Tyler will be dearly missed by his parents, Jon "Eric" and Jennie Bloniarz; brother, Jacob Richardson; step-sisters, Skylar and Carley Bloniarz; grandparents, John and Barbara List; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tyler had a lifelong struggle to feel like he belonged. He also had an incredible support system that saw the light in him, even though he couldn't. Tyler's family asks that anyone fighting mental health issues, reach out for help. Donations in Tyler's name may be made to Coleman Professional Services, 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, OH 44240. Per Tyler's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 5, at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation an hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Tyler's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
