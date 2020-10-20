1/1
Tyler Jordan Place
{ "" }
Tyler Jordan Place went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Tyler leaves to cherish his memory mother, Diane (David); father, Kevin; son, Kaelin; daughter, Kehlani; siblings, Jonathon, Jimmy, David Jr., Dana, Devin, Kayla, Kyle, Danielle and Diamond; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private services will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to 240 Homewood Ave., Akron, OH 44312. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
