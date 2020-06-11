Tyler Joseph Cetnarowski "TCet", 26, of Akron passed away due to a tragic motorcycle accident on June 7, 2020. He was born January 3, 1994 to Ted and Betsy Cetnarowski. Tyler attended grade school at Immaculate Heart of Mary. He was a proud 2012 graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Although Tyler was active in many sports, he absolutely loved baseball. Starting at age 5, most of his life revolved around the game and Tyler made so many great friends as a result. Tyler continued his education and love of baseball at Shawnee State, and finished 4 fantastic years at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating in 2017 from Capital, Tyler began his career as a salesman for Pepco Electric. Those who knew Tyler, even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives. We are all so much better because he was in our lives. Tyler was strong in his faith, had a great work ethic, was a loyal friend and loved his family with all his heart. Preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Jeannie and Chuck Brunn, and John Cetnarowski; uncle, Joseph Cetnarowski, and his beloved dog, Bella. Tyler is survived by his parents, Ted and Betsy of Cuyahoga Falls; he was a proud big brother and protector of his dear sisters, Emily and Regina. He is also survived by his loving grandmother, Marcy Cetnarowski; aunts, and uncles, Kathy and Chuck Brunn, Nancy and Bill Gardella, Kathy and Jeff Congrove, John Cetnarowski, Jeralynn and Mike Cetnarowski, Tom Cetnarowski, Marcyann Wood (Jeff), and Jim Cetnarowski; cousins, Andrew, Katie, Robert, Madison, Rachel, Jessica, Jacob, Jeff (Stacey), Jenn (Tyler), Matt (Lena), Andrew (Brittany), Chelsea, Alicia (Brian), Nicole, and TJ; and many great friends, especially those close to his heart, Colleen Fondessy, and lifelong friends, 'brothers', Anthony Cicione and Nick Corbett. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. COVID-19 Precautions are in effect. Masks and Social Distancing are Required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler's honor may be made to the baseball program at Capital University, 1 College and Main, Columbus OH 43209-2394, ATTN Capital University Baseball.