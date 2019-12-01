|
Tyler M. Williams, 22, died November 27, 2019. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, Tyler was a Stow-Munroe Falls High School graduate and worked at Lammlein Construction. He is survived by his parents, Don and Sherry; best friend and sister, Sierra Williams; nephew, Austin Williams; grandmothers, Carol Troxell and Kathy (Tim) Williams; aunt, Debi (Chris) Gengler; aunt, Lisa Hill; uncle, Justin (Tatianna) Troxell; uncle, Zack Troxell; uncle, Dan (Penny) Robinson; aunt, Debbie (Dave) Violet; aunt Polly (Terry) Roeder and their daughter Hanna Roeder; aunt, Kim (Jim) Paradis and many cousins and family friends. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday 5 to 8 PM, where services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019