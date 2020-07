To my sister Margaret, My heart is saddened and broken during my family’s time of sorrow. I love my niece Tynetta dearly and will truly miss her. To all her children, her sisters and brothers, and her mother, “My Big Sis” Margaret, “Be Strong!” She’s in God’s Hands now. May God continue to Bless my Ohio Family, you’re always in our hearts and prayers here in Houston, Texas. Sorry we’re not able to travel and visit (because of COVID) with you all at this time of sorrow. Love you all and will see you all soon! La’Verne Davis and Family

