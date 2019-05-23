U.L. "Bubbles" McKinnie



Then and Now



U.L. "Bubbles" McKinnie 70, was born July 16, 1948 in Whitesville, Tennessee to Urles "Pony" McKinnie and Virginia Louise McKinnie. Bubbles passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019.



The family relocated to Akron, Ohio when



Bubbles was young. He was educated in Akron Public Schools, completing his education at Central Hower High School. Bubbles worked for various companies including JR Wheel, Stow Glen Retirement Village, Akron Recycling Plant, and Reveles Corporation. Bubbles was the life of the party, and loved to have a good time. He also enjoyed his big family, having birthday and holiday cook outs. Bubbles was creative and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed painting, landscaping, fixing cars, and he even taught his daughters to do their hair. He was also very meticulous, organized, and relentless. He didn't take "no" for an answer. Not a religious man, but a praying man who often asked for forgiveness for wrongs he had done.



Bubbles is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys Blakely; daughter, Candice Cowlings; and his dog, Valentino. He leaves to cherish his memory life-long partner, Sylvia Porter; brother, Jerry McKinnie, Sr (Renee); children, Richard Smart, Carlissa D. Jones, Janeen Hughes of Cleveland, Ohio, Alexandra



'Star' (Damon) Wright-Thomas, Nakeeta (Roy) Williams-Coleman,



Darrell Collins, Dajuan Owens, Moe Taylor, Deandre Taylor, Tyra Williams of Dayton, Ohio, Kenneth Williams, and Tierra Cox, all of Akron; nephews, Jerry McKinnie Jr, Jason McKinnie, Steve McKinnie, and Jeff McKinnie; niece, Forestine Kennedy; In-laws, Lula McKinnie and Thomas Blakely; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, friends and loved ones.



Homegoing service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Christ Center Church 803 Wooster Rd. Barberton, OH 44203. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Patricia Butler officiating and Pastor Thomas Blakely eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 1013 Stadelman Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019