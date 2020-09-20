1/
Ulysses B. Wesley
1946 - 2020
"Sonny" Ulysses B. Wesley, "Sonny" was born in 1946 to the late Ulysses "Doc" Wesley Sr., and Lorene Bailey Wesley. He graduated from South High School and later acquired a dental tech degree working in that field for some years. He relocated to California where he married Ruth Johnson. He would then open a mobile women's fashion boutique. He also started an auto body repair shop, becoming the sole owner and later retiring. He had the same entrepreneurial spirit as his father "Doc" and loved being self-employed. His motto in life was to "never take no for an answer" and this was embodied in everything he pursued. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Tucker. He is survived by his son, Jamal; daughter, Rashaan and grand-daughter, Mekaila; ex-wife and friend, Ruth all of California; sisters, Cheryl Wesley-Tanner of Akron, Judy-Wesley Powell of Columbus; nephew, Cornet Powell; great niece, Aiyanna and great nephew, Cornet Powell II, all of Columbus and a host of other relatives and friends. Cremation has already taken place. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. May his soul rest in eternal peace.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
