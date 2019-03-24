|
Una F. Riley
Una Riley, 67, of Akron, passed away on March 20, 2019.
Una was a member of Akron Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She retired from FirstMerit Bank after 15 years of service.
Una is survived by her loving husband, Tyrone; siblings, James (Connie) Mathews, Otha Loftin, David (Candace) Mathews, Marilyn Oliver,
Walter Mathews, and Harold Garrett; honorary son and daughter, Daniel and Lenora Lewis; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Una was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Francine; parents, Howard and Otha Garrett; and siblings,
Gloria Johnson, Harry Mathews, and Barbara Gibbons.
The family would like to thank everyone who supported them during this time of sorrow. A special thank you to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice, and Una's caretaker, Tammy, and special friends, Charlotte Holling and Alesia Stevens.
A memorial service for Una will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1170 Eastwood Ave., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019