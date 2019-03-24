Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1170 Eastwood Ave
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Una Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una F. Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Una F. Riley Obituary
Una F. Riley

Una Riley, 67, of Akron, passed away on March 20, 2019.

Una was a member of Akron Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She retired from FirstMerit Bank after 15 years of service.

Una is survived by her loving husband, Tyrone; siblings, James (Connie) Mathews, Otha Loftin, David (Candace) Mathews, Marilyn Oliver,

Walter Mathews, and Harold Garrett; honorary son and daughter, Daniel and Lenora Lewis; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Una was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Francine; parents, Howard and Otha Garrett; and siblings,

Gloria Johnson, Harry Mathews, and Barbara Gibbons.

The family would like to thank everyone who supported them during this time of sorrow. A special thank you to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice, and Una's caretaker, Tammy, and special friends, Charlotte Holling and Alesia Stevens.

A memorial service for Una will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1170 Eastwood Ave., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.