Utauna L Alexoff, 68, the heart and soul of our family, passed away May 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. Born in Warren, Ohio, she lived in North Dakota, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania before finding a permanent home in Akron in 1987. Utauna always felt her greatest achievement was raising her four sons and instilling in them beliefs and values they carry with them to this day. Utauna was a woman of many talents. Besides being the best mother and homemaker, she was the head chef at several restaurants. In fact, she could have made a living just from selling her baklava. She also managed clothing stores and cleaned banks and stores for a cleaning company. This caused her to start her own cleaning business, which she ran for fourteen years. Her granddaughter, Myranda eventually took over the business. Utauna later became a home aide, until her retirement one and a half years ago. Lastly, she was the best wife, companion, friend, and confidant a man could ever wish for and more than I ever deserved. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, putt putt, going to hockey and baseball games, music (Lady GaGa), crocheting (baby blankets for her grandkids), movies (Gone With The Wind), and watching her favorite tv channels and shows (Hallmark Channel, LMN Network, Dr. Phil, Downton Abbey, and Walking Dead). Utauna married her first husband, Jesse Prather in 1969. During the next 29 years, she raised four fine sons and was blessed with four fantastic daughters-in-law and six grandchildren. Her second marriage was with John Alexoff. They met August 24, 1998 and married September 3, 1999. During their 22 years together, her blessings continued with seven more grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also during this time she had, in her own words, "the honor" of walking her nephew, William Alexoff down the aisle at his marriage ceremony with his partner, Kameron Keele. Utauna was preceded in death by her parents, David and Barbara; her youngest son, Jason Prather and daughter-in-law, Kathy Prather. Utauna is survived by her husband, John; her sons, Jesse (Kim) Prather, Chuck (Tammie) Prather, and Shawn Prather; brother, Rickie (Mary) Lawrence; sister, Beckie Littell; grandchildren, Myranda, Taylor, Isaiah, Kameron, Leeahna, Shawna, Elaine, Tara, Brooke, Gage, Tyler, Jay, and Quentin; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Maddox, and Isabella; and many nieces and nephews. Some of Utauna's happiest times were when her home was filled with family and friends - everyone enjoying food, drink, and especially each other's company. It made her feel happy and loved knowing at the end of the day, nobody wanted to leave and she wanted to make it last as long as possible. If it were possible, Utauna would have had a home large enough for everyone she loved to live there. If you were lucky, you knew her. If you knew her, you loved her, and loving her, you will miss her. She was, is, and always will be My Love - My Wife - My Life. Utauna, you were taken from us far too soon but you will always be in our hearts, thoughts, and memories. Due to current social gathering restrictions, services will be private. Please contact Utauna's family with any questions. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.