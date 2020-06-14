CUYAHOGA FALLS -- V. Jean Klug, 90, died June 12, 2020. Born in Cleveland, to the late Walter E. and Vera (Kuntz) Smith, Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls for over 50 years. Family was a big part of Jean's life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Al and older sister, Mariell Smith, and twin brother, Dean Smith. She is survived her children, Deanne (Tom) Crimmel of San Diego, CA, Timothy (Dana) Klug of Stow, Suanne (Michael) Hujar of Green; grandchildren, Thomas Crimmel, Timothy Klug, Leah (Nate) Cross, Abigail (Josh) Rodgers, Caleb Klug, Addison, Andrew and Aaron Hujar, and great-grandchildren, Felicity and Wesley Cross. Her daughter, Chaplain Deanne Crimmel, will officiate a graveside service for immediate family at Lakewood Park Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)