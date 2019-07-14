Valeeta Jean Shifflett (Takacs, nee Carlisle)



Valeeta Jean Shifflett (Takacs, nee Carlisle), 84, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. She worked at Akron General Hospital for 31 years, retiring as a nursing supervisor of the OB-GYN unit. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she looked forward to giving presents, filling stockings, and baking cookies every year. She loved the Cleveland Indians and watching her grandchildren play sports. Val loved dancing, singing, and the Gaither Vocal Band. She attended the Chapel in Akron, where she enjoyed participating in the adult Bible fellowship class. For over 50 years, Val was active with several ladies from the South High School Group Card Club. Above all, Val cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Val was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Takacs; second husband, Kenneth Shifflett; parents, Doyle and Alpha Carlisle; sister, Anita McMannus; and brothers, Donald and Delbert Carlisle.



She will be dearly missed by her children, Joseph (Dana) Takacs Jr., Julie Bergstedt, and Joni (Edward) Burns; grandchildren, Shauna (Colby), Eddie Jr. (Neo), Jenna (Brandon), Justin, Alex (Will), Joseph III, Sydni, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Reagan, Hylan, Reyna, Efren, and Bella; and special companion, Lee Prulhiere.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mulberry Gardens Memory Care Facility and Clearpath Hospice for their loving care over the last two years. A special thank you to Cheryl for her commitment to Val.



A private funeral service will be held. Interment to take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Val's honor to either the at , or to the at .



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019