Valeria Stefia



Valeria "Val" Stefia passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, two days shy of her 90th birthday. Val was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 20, 1929 and moved to Akron in 1968 to be closer to family.



While in Detroit, Val worked as an executive secretary for Chrysler Corporation during the "golden years" of the automotive industry and after moving to Akron she worked for more than 25 years as a travel consultant for Chima Travel Bureau, Inc.



Val's two passions were her family and also traveling the world and she was also an active member of the Presentation of Our Lord Romanian church.



She leaves behind her loving sister, Cornelia (Neal) Chima; niece, Lissa Chima; and nephews, Craig (Laura) and Derek Chima.



The family would like to thank the staff of Arden Courts memory care facility, and also the staff of Heartland Hospice for their love and compassion over the past 12 months.



A private graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery is planned for immediate family and close friends.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019