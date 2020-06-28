) Valerie Dawn Russell (Bradfield), 63, passed away peacefully in her home June 2nd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit and kind heart. Born March 15th 1957, she was a resident of Ravenna. She is survived by her husband, James; her "favorite sons" Michael and Matthew McMinn; grandchildren, Hailey, Brodie and Miah. No service is planned at this time due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.







