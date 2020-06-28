Valerie Dawn Russell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Valerie Dawn Russell (Bradfield), 63, passed away peacefully in her home June 2nd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit and kind heart. Born March 15th 1957, she was a resident of Ravenna. She is survived by her husband, James; her "favorite sons" Michael and Matthew McMinn; grandchildren, Hailey, Brodie and Miah. No service is planned at this time due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved