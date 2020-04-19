|
Valerie Jean Slayman-Salyerds Valerie Jean Slayman-Salyerds, 62, of New Franklin, Ohio, died April 14, 2020, after a four year battle with breast cancer, colon cancer and multiple sclerosis. A lifelong resident of New Franklin, a 1975 graduate of Manchester High School and a retiree of Diebold in Green, Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Jean and Joe Slayman. She is survived by Stewart, her service dog and constant companion of 13 years, Aunt Donna Seigneur of Colorado, several cousins and many friends. Valerie and Stewart visited Nolley Elementary School once a week for the last nine years where students in kindergarten through fourth grade spent time reading to Stewart, writing stories about him or taking him for a walk in the hallway. They also participated with students in special activities such as holiday parties and track and field day. Per her wishes, there will be no service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020