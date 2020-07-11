1/1
Valerie Joanne Booker
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Joanne Booker, 62, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. She was born June 22, 1958, in Akron, to the late William Booker, Sr. and Grace (nee Harris) Booker. She worked as a dining team member at AVI Foodsystems, displaying her flair for cooking and having fun. Valerie lived joyfully through simple pleasures, chatting with family and friends, giving and receiving funny greeting cards, and capturing moments in pictures. She had dozens of photos of the people she knew and loved covering the walls of her home. Her pride and joy were her four sons and her grandbabies. She was happiest listening to music, cooking for family gatherings, and making memories traveling to North Carolina to visit her best friend Sherri. Val had an uncanny ability to attract people. Those that were lucky enough to know her, loved her. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a bright light, lots of fun, and having strong opinions about ketchup. In addition to her parents, Valerie was preceded in death by her brother, William Booker, Jr. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Jahmal (Melinda) Booker, Dante (Nichole) Booker, Djuan (Kiuera) Booker, and Bishari Booker (Christina Ashford); grandchildren, Dante Jr., Kobie, Sukia, Brielle, Nya, Nathaniel, Tyresse, Braylon, Heaven Angel, Miracle, Devin, Drew, and Maleya; great-grandson, Jamir; siblings, Audel (Frank) Pearson, Gregory (Carla) Booker, Cassandra Booker, and Scott (Tonya) Booker; beloved nieces and nephews, and lots of other relatives and friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Valerie touched are invited to visit on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To keep everyone safe, the family requests visitors wear a face covering. Due to current social gathering restrictions, the funeral services following visitation will be private. Condolences may be sent to 479 Sullivan Ave., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved