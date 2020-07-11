Valerie Joanne Booker, 62, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. She was born June 22, 1958, in Akron, to the late William Booker, Sr. and Grace (nee Harris) Booker. She worked as a dining team member at AVI Foodsystems, displaying her flair for cooking and having fun. Valerie lived joyfully through simple pleasures, chatting with family and friends, giving and receiving funny greeting cards, and capturing moments in pictures. She had dozens of photos of the people she knew and loved covering the walls of her home. Her pride and joy were her four sons and her grandbabies. She was happiest listening to music, cooking for family gatherings, and making memories traveling to North Carolina to visit her best friend Sherri. Val had an uncanny ability to attract people. Those that were lucky enough to know her, loved her. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a bright light, lots of fun, and having strong opinions about ketchup. In addition to her parents, Valerie was preceded in death by her brother, William Booker, Jr. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Jahmal (Melinda) Booker, Dante (Nichole) Booker, Djuan (Kiuera) Booker, and Bishari Booker (Christina Ashford); grandchildren, Dante Jr., Kobie, Sukia, Brielle, Nya, Nathaniel, Tyresse, Braylon, Heaven Angel, Miracle, Devin, Drew, and Maleya; great-grandson, Jamir; siblings, Audel (Frank) Pearson, Gregory (Carla) Booker, Cassandra Booker, and Scott (Tonya) Booker; beloved nieces and nephews, and lots of other relatives and friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Valerie touched are invited to visit on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To keep everyone safe, the family requests visitors wear a face covering. Due to current social gathering restrictions, the funeral services following visitation will be private. Condolences may be sent to 479 Sullivan Ave., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.