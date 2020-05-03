BARBERTON -- Valerie Kay Ison, nee Powell, aged 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th 2020 at her home in Barberton. A Mother of four boys and Grandmother of eight, she will be missed by her family who knew her as a steadfast and thoughtful matriarch who was always thinking of ways to help and support her family. As a nurse of 43 years, Valerie served both patients and providers directly and indirectly through personal patient care and as an educator. Valerie held a Bachelor of Science in Nursing as well as a Master of Arts in Education with emphasis in Adult Education. Valerie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Darrell F Powell and Rose Powell and is survived by her sister, Robin (Mike) Nerone; and brother, Darrell Powell as well as her sons: Shaun (Jessie) Ison, Christopher Ison, Joshua (Rebecca) Ison, and Corey Ison. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tessa, Landon, Karter, Hunter, Bentley, Alexis, Grayson, and Lennox. Due to the current situations, a private Funeral Service will be held for the family with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.