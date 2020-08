Valerie L. Edgerson, 57, passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1963 in Akron, Ohio to Willie and Willie Dean Miller. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Tyler; daughters, Ty'Anna and Breonna; granddaughter, Wizdom; one brother and two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.







