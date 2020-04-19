|
) Spruill Valerie Louise (Evans) Spruill was born February 14,1952 to to late Sheal and Christine Jackson in Akron,Ohio. She went home to be with the Lord on April, 6, 2020. She was educated in Akron Public Schools, graduating from East High School. Valerie attended The University Of Akron and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 34 years of service. Valerie was raised as a member of Wesley Temple AME Zion Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was preceded in death by her father, Sheal Evans; mother, Christine Jackson; brothers, Cecil Jackson and George Jackson; husband, Percy Spruill and stepdaughter, Kim Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Valje McDaniel (Toriano); sons, Lamont Evans (Debbie) and Chris Smith (Jessica); stepchildren, Eugene Smith and Vardrey Spruill; brothers, Ronald Evans (Marilyn) of TX, Reggie Evans (Shannon), and Robin Evans; grandchildren, Lamont Durr, Adrianna Evans, Kashe McDaniel, Elton McDaniel, Jr., Lamont Evans, Jr., Chris Smith, Jr., Chance Smith, and Cherish Smith; special nieces, Cherice Evans and Erin Amos; special nephew, Ryan Evans and a special cousin, Marilyn Arrington of Detroit, MI; and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020