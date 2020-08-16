Vallie Mae Walker was affectionately known as "RED" because of her hair as a child. She was born August 29, 1934, to Alvin Lee and Anna B. Stephens-Lee in Evergreen, Alabama. She was the first of three girls. She moved to Akron, Ohio in 1946. She married Ernest Smith on December 9, 1950, (four children were born) they were married until his death in 1963. She then married Ernest C. Walker on July 3, 1965, until his death in 2003. Vallie enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, quilting, puzzles, and especially sudoku. She loved working as a driver for the Children's Home and had funny and heartfelt stories to share. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Lee, and Anna B. Stephens Lee- Stallworth; stepfather, Ned Stallworth; husbands, Ernest Smith, and Ernest Walker; sister, Ruby Gurly; brother, Melvin Stallworth; great-granddaughter, Taylor Sledge. She is survived by her devoted sons, Richard (Portia) Smith, Theodore Smith both of Akron and Thomas (Douyou) Smith of Chicago, IL; the only daughter, Terri (William, deceased) Hill; brother, Ned (Judy) Stallworth of Clinton, OH, Michael (Beverly) Stallworth of North Port, FL; sister, Matilda Lee of Akron; aunts, Minnie Tolbert and Mary Ellen Gross both of Detroit, Michigan and Uncle Mack Stephens of Akron, OH. Vallie left a bounty of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. The family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice (Tracy, Diana, and Kelly) and to cousin Isaiah Washington (Family Historian) Paula and Ebony. Thank you also to the Stewart & Calhoun Funeral and Cremation Service, Thank you to all the many thoughtful deeds. Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 12:00 to 12:30 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. Condolences may be sent to 1214 Stoner Ave., Akron, OH 44320.