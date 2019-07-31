|
Van L. Thaxton
Van L. Thaxton, 76, of Canton passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Belden Village Healthcare, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on October 9, 1942, the son of Lee and Anna Northrup Thaxton, who preceded him in death, along with his siblings, Anna and Virgil.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Eva; sons, Lee (Carol) and Terry (Kim) Thaxton; daughter, Holly Reimer; grandchildren, Leah (Randy), Marah, Sarah (Dave), Audrey, and Charlie; great-grandchildren, Camden, Colton, Bryce and Brayden; brothers, Albert and Mark Thaxton.
Van was a hard-shelled softie, who enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, baseball and bowling. He was a longtime Mason and member of the Tadmor Shrine. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and his antics will be missed dearly.
There will be calling hours and a celebration of Van's life on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tadmor Shrine Center, 3000 Krebs Dr., Akron, OH 44319. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019