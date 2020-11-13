1/1
Vanessa D. Perry
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vanessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanessa D. Perry, age 66, passed away on November 8, 2020. Vanessa was born on February 23, 1954 to Earnest and Doris Perry. Vanessa married Duane Palmer in 1971. Vanessa was an avid traveler and has been so many places I can't name them all. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. She retired from Summit County Department of Job & Family Services. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Jason; and stepfather George. She leaves to cherish her memory her significant other Alvin Lee; children Coffy, Rico, Essence and Octavia; grandkids Daveontae, Daviaire, Dierre, Kierra, Damien, Kaniya, Tre'sean; great-grandbaby Zaina; sisters Kim, Marshall, Dawn, Patricia, Renee; brothers, Michael, Christopher, Earnest, Earnest, Kelly, Nelson, and Dwayne. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved