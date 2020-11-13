Vanessa D. Perry, age 66, passed away on November 8, 2020. Vanessa was born on February 23, 1954 to Earnest and Doris Perry. Vanessa married Duane Palmer in 1971. Vanessa was an avid traveler and has been so many places I can't name them all. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. She retired from Summit County Department of Job & Family Services. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Jason; and stepfather George. She leaves to cherish her memory her significant other Alvin Lee; children Coffy, Rico, Essence and Octavia; grandkids Daveontae, Daviaire, Dierre, Kierra, Damien, Kaniya, Tre'sean; great-grandbaby Zaina; sisters Kim, Marshall, Dawn, Patricia, Renee; brothers, Michael, Christopher, Earnest, Earnest, Kelly, Nelson, and Dwayne. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
