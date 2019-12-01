|
|
Vasilije Gruich, age 83, was born on October 14, 1936 and passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born in Irig, Serbia and came to live in Norton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Zivan and Sofia, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irma and sons, Zivan and Zoran. Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333, followed by a Graveside Service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehilbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019