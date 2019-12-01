Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasilije Gruich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasilije Gruich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasilije Gruich Obituary
Vasilije Gruich, age 83, was born on October 14, 1936 and passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born in Irig, Serbia and came to live in Norton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Zivan and Sofia, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irma and sons, Zivan and Zoran. Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333, followed by a Graveside Service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehilbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasilije's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -