Vaughan C. Scott TOGETHER AGAIN
Vaughan C. Scott, 96, of Copley, Ohio and Bradenton, Florida, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jean R. Scott; son, J. Randy Scott; and grandson, Michael Scott.
Vaughan will be deeply missed by her daughters, Carli Reardon-Mueller, and Kim (Todd) Newnham; grandchildren, Kristen (Nick) Cherevko, Autumn (Parker) Moneypenny, Sabrina (Mike) Foster, Jenny (Jeff) Janickas, Jason Scott; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jillian, Peyton, Parker, Leah, and Anna.
Please visit www.newcomerakron.com to read the full obituary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019