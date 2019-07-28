|
|
Veiva E. Best
Veiva E. Best, 92, on July 15th went silently into that good night to join her Father in Heaven.
Veiva was born on October 31, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up on small farms in western Ohio where she met and married her husband of 72 years, Ronald D. After daughter, Barbara, was born in 1948 the small family moved to Akron to begin a happy and successful life. Soon the family was completed with the addition of son, David.
After the children were in school, Veiva went to the University of Akron to complete her degree in Business Education and earn her Master's in Counseling. Soon she had a position at Garfield High School in Akron to teach Vocational Education. Later she moved to coordinate all Business Education programs for the Akron Public Schools.
After both Veiva and Ron retired, they moved to the Villages in Florida. There, they made many new friends and Veiva was active in many activities including quilting.
Veiva is survived by her husband and children as well as four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held SATURDAY, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Bath Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019