Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Velda S. Vogt


Velda S. Vogt, 92, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1926 to the late Albert and Maudie Pierce. She worked for 25 years at Firestone as a secretary, she then became a florist and volunteered at Akron General. She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, and sewing. Velda and her husband were instrumental in the development of the Buckeye Trail and were avid hikers.

Velda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sister, Mavis Box; brother, Levis Pierce. She is survived by her nephew, Eric Box; brother-in-law, Jerell Box; sister-in-law, Frances Pierce; many loving friends who treated her like family; including her dear friend, Jane Nickerson.

A funeral service will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. Akron, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Allenside Presbyterian Church, 410 Rexford St., Akron, OH 44314.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
