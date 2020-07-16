1/1
Velma Lee Mitchell
1924 - 2020
Velma Lee Mitchell 'Mother Mitchell' THEN AND NOW On September 26, 1924 God lit a candle in Union Springs, Alabama and 95 years later on the evening of July 10, 2020 he blew it out. She was a resident of Akron, Ohio for 75 years and she passed away peacefully at Summa Barberton Campus Hospice Unit after being hospitalized for one day. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sr.; sons, Frank Jr. and Floyd Mitchell; daughter, Diane Mitchell-McMillian. Left behind to cry, laugh and pray to get through this life without her is sons, Randolph (Bicky), Eugene (Joyce), and Dale Mitchell; daughters, Lois Gardner, Birmingham, Alabama, Shirley Hamilton, Linda Ivery and Barbara (Stan) Mitchell-King. She was a grandmother to four generations of grandchildren and a whole host of nieces, nephews and friends. Velma was a faithful member of New hope Baptist Church for 37 years until losing her sight in 2010. With much pleasure she served on the Nurses Guild and Mother's Board which she did very proudly. To all the family and friends who prayed for us through this difficult time we would like to say thank you. A special thank you to the caregivers daughters, Linda and Barbara and grandson, Marcus. The House of the Lord Church, The office of Dr. Edward Pankey, Akron and Barberton Campus for Hospice Care. We are so grateful to everyone who sent her and us prayers and love whether in state or out of state. Friends may call on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Somerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to Linda Ivery, 1495 S. Hawkins Ave., #312 Akron, Ohio 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 15, 2020
Linda and Entire Mitchell Family. Please accept my condolences at the passing of your Mother. Keep your trust in God, and know that you all are in my prayers.

Gwendolyn Poole Chambers
