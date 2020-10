Evangelist Velma Lee Stone passed away on September 29, 2020. Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 878 Russell Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Please see the website for Livestream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com