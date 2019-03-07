Venita L. Prater



Venita Prater (nee Galloway) 77, of Portage Lakes, passed away on March 5th 2019.



Born in Akron on Sept. 6, 1941 to Carl and Edna Galloway, was happily married for 52 years to husband, Bennie. She retired as a hair dresser after 30 years of making countless friends and having more conversations than anyone could count, always having a laugh with everyone along the way. She loved traveling with Ben to his many beagle trials and would always volunteer to help in the concession stand or wherever she was needed until her health began failing. Her other interests were fishing, especially in Canada with family and friends, she loved the Cleveland Cavaliers, Classic Westerns and her most cherished Champion Boston Terriers that she drug around to dog shows all over the country with her partner in crime, Emily Steranka, and oh yeah, Pepsi of course! She was an avid supporter of all things her daughters ever did, especially being the softball fanatic that everyone loved, and she was so proud of every achievement, no matter how large or small they accomplished. She treasured watching and hearing about every activity her grandchildren were ever involved in, and she gleamed with pride when talking about them.



Preceding her in death, were her parents; sisters, Betty McClellan, Norma Truax; niece, Marlene Smesko; nephew, Jeffrey Scott; and many other in-laws and friends along the way. Venita leaves behind her loving family who will miss her dearly, including her husband, Bennie; daughters, Jorjan (Jeff) Zagar, Jill, Jennifer; and grandchildren,



Chelsea, Chad and Joy; and countless nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her loss.



The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, Oh 44319 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Ray Hylton officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Funeral home map, directions, and the Prater Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher - Akron Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary