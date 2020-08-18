WADSWORTH -- Vera A. Blind, 97, of Wadsworth passed away leaving her loving family and dear friends on Friday August 14, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1923 in Akron, OH to the late Axel and Hulda Ek. Mrs. Blind was a member of Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ. She was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother that loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Blind; son, Rick Blind; sisters, Edith Tetrault, Agnes Walker, Josephine Fishel; brothers, Herbert, Roy and Bernie Ek. Vera is survived by her sons, William "Bill" (Sue) Blind, James "Jim" (Deborah) Blind; daughter-inlaw, Jane (Phil) Power; her grandchildren, Courtney (Jeff) Blind-Chianello, Matthew (Erin) Blind, Eric (Natalie) Blind, Chad (Carla) Blind and Graham Blind. She is also survived by several great grandchildren; her sister, Lillian Brickley; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please send no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Coal Ridge, 1300 Coal Ridge Parkway, Wadsworth, OH 44281. To view Vera's memorial service please go to: https://boxcast.tv/view/vera-a-blind-memorial-service-671354
