Vera A. Elavsky

Vera A. Elavsky Obituary
Vera A. Elavsky

Vera Elavsky (Antulis), 91, of Akron, passed away on July 8, 2019.

She was born on November 12, 1927 in Akron and lived here all her life. She was employed as a housekeeper for Harris Law Office and was a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Vera was preceded by her sons, Michael and Frank and grandson, Scott Greene. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Frank; daughter Sandy (Mike) Donahue; son, Mark (Lori); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Tony (Nancy) Antulis; sister, Anne Yanik; and many nieces, nephews and family members.

The family is having a private service followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019
