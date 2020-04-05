|
TOGETHER AGAIN Vera C. Milich, 91, of Barberton passed away peacefully at Greenfield Estates Alzheimer's Special Care Center, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Vera was born and raised in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire County, England. She met and married Dale Milich during his service with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were happily married for over sixty years. Dale often called her his angel here on earth. Together they enjoyed countless adventures all around the world, sharing many with their children and grandchildren. Vera Milich was the glue that held her family together. She brought delight to many with her captivating smile and charming English accent. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Dale and son, Kyle. She is survived by daughters,, Ricki (Bill), Kathryn "Kitty" (William); son, Alan Tracy; daughter-in-law, Nancy; grandchildren, Jason (Joanna), Christine (Blake), Ashley (Brian), Joan, Elizabeth (Kirk); fourteen great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Sammie Milich; many other relatives and friends. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and all who were blessed to know her. A private gaveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park and a public memorial service will occur at a later date. For those who wish to do so, donations may be made to your Alzheimer's foundation of choice. A special thank you to her caregivers, nurses, staff, and administrators at Greenfield Estates and to her hospice nurses for their dedication and support."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020