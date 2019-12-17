|
) Vera Cormany (nee Tyrpak), age 96, of Bethesda, went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1923 in Old Forge, PA, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Basalgya) Tyrpak. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale; sisters, Helen Kretnisky, Mary Witiak and Sandra Barsigian; and brothers, Michael, Walter and Elias Tyrpak. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Nadine and Farhad Zangueneh of Bethesda, MD, and son and daughter-in-law Kim and Carol Cormany of Galax, VA; eight grandchildren: Sherry (Neil) Bridge, David (Bridget) Zangueneh, Natasha (Michael) Marriccini, Ekatrina (Chris) Gobeli, Stacey (Travis) Goldman, Michael Cormany, Dan (Christina) Cormany and Olivia Cormany; and 13 great grandchildren: Victoria, Maya and Ara Gobeli, Claire Cormany, McKenzie, Charlotte, Brianna and Sophia Goldman, Andrei Cormany, Morgan and Madison Marriccini, and Kai and Finley Zangueneh. She was employed by Goodyear during World War II, and for over 30 years by New Franklin School system in New Franklin, Ohio as a secretary. She was a member of St. James Orthodox Church in Taneytown, MD. Previously, she was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church of Mogadore, Ohio. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. James Orthodox Church, 30 York Street, Taneytown, MD 21787. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Orthodox Church of Taneytown, Md. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019