|
|
Verlene Rose Hone Some folks must wait a little longer than others to get to heaven. Such was the case for Verlene, who made the journey two days after her 104th birthday. Verlene was a gifted homemaker. So much so that in 1938, she founded a local homemakers club, consisting of a close-knit group of women who met for more than 60 years. A member of Clearview United Methodist Church for nine decades, she loved God. In the past few weeks of her life, she sat in the warmth of the sun, singing "Amazing Grace" with a granddaughter and was frequently overheard whispering prayers during her sleep. Verlene was a talented seamstress and artist - specializing in ceramics and oil paintings. Born in Grant City, Missouri, she moved as a child to the Akron area. Riding in an old Ford that had to be hand-cranked - and the family dog sitting on the front fender - the trip took days. Verlene graduated from Springfield High, where she was editor of the school yearbook. She passed on her love of writing to her children. She lived many of her later years in Uniontown. She was preceded in death by Fred, her husband of 51 years; grandchildren, Kristin (Hone) Brown and Brooke McMahan; great-grandson, Enoch Beck; son in-law, Glen Vogenitz. Verlene is survived by her children, Carolyn Vogenitz of Portage Lakes, Larry (Karen) Hone of Colorado, Jerry (Joyce) Hone of Florida and Kimberley (Chris) McMahan of Green. She leaves eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-free donation to the Summit Special Olympics Athletic Club, 5357 Thursby Rd., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Your contribution will help fund the annual Brooke McMahan Memorial Swim Meet for those with disabilities. Burial has taken place. The family is planning a private celebration of life. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019