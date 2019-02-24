|
Rev. Verlin "Lin" E. Barnett Jr.
Rev. Verlin "Lin" E. Barnett Jr., of Akron and retired Director and Founder of the Spiritual Care Department at Akron General Hospital, died on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Stow-Glen Retirement Village.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Stow Glen Retirement Village for their warm and loving care.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 230 Stow Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, where calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to South Street Ministries in Akron, Harmony Springs Christian Church in Uniontown, or Stewarts Caring Place in Fairlawn.
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019