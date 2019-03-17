Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM St. Paul Lutheran Church 777 S. Summit St. Smithville , OH View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Verlin Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verlin L. Miller

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Verlin L Miller



Verlin L. Miller passed away March 12, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1943 in New Paris, Ind.



Verlin lived by his personal belief of building a bridge to emotional, physical, and Spiritual well-being through daily walks, journaling for self-reflection and growth, listening to uplifting music. Spending time in nature - hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting - fed his soul providing him emotional and spiritual regeneration.



Recently, Verlin derived joy from being an apiarist, allowing him to spend even more time in nature and develop new friendships in local societies, and with neighbors.



Verlin began his professional journey as a student at Hesston College in Kansas. His dream was to become a minister. In 1964, he continued his education at Goshen College in Indiana. Verlin declared his conscientious objector status prior to his senior year at Goshen. In 1966 earned his bachelor's degree in Sociology/Social Work.



To fulfill his two year military service requirement, in 1966 Verlin accepted a position at the Akron Children's Home. He married Rita Mast one week prior starting his new job.



While working in Akron, he decided to go to graduate school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Akron Children's Home paid for his graduate program in exchange for an additional two years of work after he earned his degree. Verlin graduated in 1970 from Case Western Reserve with a Master's in Social Work. He transferred from Akron Children's Home to Cleveland Children Services and finished his mandatory service.



In his early 30's, Verlin became the head of the Portage County Welfare Department; an unprecedented professional move for such a young person. He then transitioned away from an increasingly political career to open a private practice in the mental health field; through this ministry; he touched many lives, many known, many unknown to him.



Verlin had always wanted to fly so he earned his pilot's license in the early '80s and spent many years soaring near heaven.



By 1996, Verlin had found Deborah Phelps, who shared his belief in living a spiritual life combined with love and laughter. She became his wife in 2010.



Those who have left this earthly plane before Verlin, include his parents, Valentine and Lizzie Miller, and brother, David Miller.



Verlin is survived by his spouse, Deborah; daughter, Laura Weisburn (Joe) and daughters, Madeline and Mary of Ostrander, Ohio; son, Christopher Miller (Kelly Carmony) and daughter, Reagan of Wooster.



A Celebration of Life will be March 30, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 S. Summit St., Smithville, OH 44677. The service will begin promptly at 3 p.m. Doors will be open at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made c/o Cox-McNulty Funeral Home to defray expenses. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries