Verna E. Tilton, 88, of Stow, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Verna was born in Piqua, Ohio; daughter of the late Harold and Sarah Eldridge. In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Tilton. She is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas) Maas of Hudson, John (Gabriela) Tilton of Texas and Patty (Richard) Vasquez of Munroe Falls; grandchildren, Erin (Michael), Amy (Leo), Juan Carlos, Kathryn, Christopher (Hannah), Sarah, and Gabriella; great-grandchildren, Emily, Megan, Bastian, Hector, and Felicity; and many friends of Dr. Bob over the past 44 years. She was a graduate of the University of Akron and went on to work in the Health Care field as a Drug and Alcohol Abuse counselor. Starting Greenwood Counseling, she helped change the lives of many people. Through her long life Verna enjoyed a multitude of hobbies including flying, Tai Chi, DYI home improvement projects, reading, and gardening. At Stow Glen she organized the library and spent many an hour working puzzles with her friends there. Although a loner at heart, Verna loved spending time with family and her grandchildren; adored her cats, Sammy and Sable; and shared time with her friends at weekly meetings. She was smart as a whip, and sassy as the day is long. Verna was known to "give them the giggle". She was deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be dearly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Verna's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to: Friends of the Stow Monroe Falls Public Library or the Kindred at Home Foundation. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020