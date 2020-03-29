|
Verna L. Schindler, age 64, of Hartville, passed away on March 27, 2020. Verna was born January 14, 1956 to Vernon and Rosalie Schindler. Verna lived her life in Ohio and lived the final years in Hartville. Verna was a happy person. She enjoyed her regular visits, especially those by her loving father and step-mom. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her. Verna was preceded in death by her father, Vernon. She is survived by her step-mother, Renate; mother, Rosalie (Ron) Cazares; twin brother, Vernon Jr. (Julie); brothers, Larry and Tom (Theresa); her baby sister, Melanie, and many nieces and nephews. The family of Verna would like to extend the utmost thanks and gratitude to the staff at Gentle Brook/Hartville Meadows for the love, kindness, and respect that they have shown in Verna's care. A special thanks to Roxanne, Makenzie, and others involved in her compassionate hospice care. Lastly, our appreciation to Missy, Verna's close friend, that visited Verna every morning during her illness and always reassured Verna everything was going to be alright. You may sign Verna's guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020