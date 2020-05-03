It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon E. Massic, 92 years, announce he passed away April 27, 2020 at home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio after a very long fought illness. Vern was a Veteran of the Air Force and served during the time of the Korean War 1951-1952. He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls where he resided until the early 1980's. Vern was a devoted father to seven daughters and a truck driver for Packaging Corporation of America for 33 years before he moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. He then met and married his second loving wife, Sandra of 29 years who cared for him for many years. His love for horses, cooking shows, home shopping channels and a good football game really defined him. Vern relished his Barberton Chicken, Fiesta Pizza and Liver and Onions from Ohio. He also truly enjoyed his lobster dinners. His love for his RV in Maggie Valley, North Carolina brought him such peace. He would look forward to sitting on his porch, looking out over the mountains and saying how breath taking they were. The love he had for his family was truly remarkable. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Massic; his daughters, Catherine Shaffer, Patricia (Bill) Edwards, Cynthia Uncapher, Therese (David) Pettit, Lynne (T. Paul) Lundgren, Laura (Jeff) Davis, Mary Jo (Steve) Phillips; stepdaughter, Donna (James) Shorey; 19 grandchildren to include: Michelle (Martin) Rucker, Sherese (Robert) Dunn, Jason (Whitney) Uncapher, Joshua Uncapher, Christy Uncapher, Courtney Uncapher, Kassidy Uncapher, Taylor Pettit, Theodore Lundgren, Trevor Lundgren, Jacob Davis, Alexis Davis, Kara Roth, Jenna Phillips, Kylee Phillips, Julee Phillips and Jayden Phillips; step grandchildren, Kyle Shorey and James Shorey. Vern also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Marguerite (102 years young); sister-in-laws, Rebecca (Ed) Brand, Deb (Jim) Byers, brother-in-laws, Roy (Mary) Leonard, Richard (Joyce) Leonard, Gary (Mary-Lou) Leonard; and many nieces, nephews and special friends, Tom Romano, Uncle Jim Abt and Bob; and Vern's cat, Kiki, who never left his side. Vern was preceded in death by his loving parents, Laura and Chester Massic; brothers, Walter Massic and Edward Massic; granddaughter, Crystal Rose; grandson, Joseph Davis; sister-in-law, Carol Velix; brother-in-laws, William Velix and Robert Shaffer; and many Aunt and Uncles. Cremation has taken place. His ashes will travel back to Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A special thanks to his ex-wife Rose Massic, The V.A. Hospital (Cleveland) and to Southern Care Hospice of Cuyahoga Falls, his Aide, Tiesha and his Nurse, Karen and his Nurse Practitioner, Kylie Ogard for such remarkable home care. A very warm thank you to everyone who helped care for Vern, especially to his daughters. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Southern Care Hospice 1871 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 in Vernon Massic's name. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to COVID-19 virus. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.