Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Fetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon G. Fetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon G. Fetter Obituary
Vernon G. Fetter, 95, absent from the body present with his Lord, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Orville, Ohio on May 30, 1924, he was a resident of Barberton for over 70 years. Vern was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, where he served in France and Germany. He graduated from the University of Akron and retired from B.F. Goodrich after 34 years of service. Vernon was a member of The Chapel, Green Campus and the Barberton Kiwanis. Preceded in death by his brothers, Ivan and Myron Fetter. Vern is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; daughter, Barbara; son, Daniel (Lisa); grandchildren, Daniel and Kathryn; brother, John; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:4-7 NIV Due to the current circumstance there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Chapel, Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or in Vernon's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -