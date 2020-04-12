|
Vernon G. Fetter, 95, absent from the body present with his Lord, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Orville, Ohio on May 30, 1924, he was a resident of Barberton for over 70 years. Vern was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, where he served in France and Germany. He graduated from the University of Akron and retired from B.F. Goodrich after 34 years of service. Vernon was a member of The Chapel, Green Campus and the Barberton Kiwanis. Preceded in death by his brothers, Ivan and Myron Fetter. Vern is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; daughter, Barbara; son, Daniel (Lisa); grandchildren, Daniel and Kathryn; brother, John; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:4-7 NIV Due to the current circumstance there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Chapel, Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or in Vernon's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020