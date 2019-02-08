Vernon L. Leasure



Vernon L. Leasure, age 96 of Mogadore, Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Akron City Hospital, his skilled hands and compassionate heart are now at rest.



He was born on September 28, 1922 in Caldwell, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph L. and Anna (nee McElfresh) Leasure. Vernon was an honorably discharged U.S. Army combat veteran of WWII.



Mr. Leasure was a fleet manager for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 1984. He was a man of many skills and various interests, foremost, family, and helping others when he could. He especially enjoyed restoring two military jeeps with his sons and attending parades and veteran's events. He was especially proud of the trophies he won from the LCPL Nate Deyarmin Memorial Car Show and the Bantam Jeep Festival.



Survivors include his children, Roger V. Leasure, Rodney E. (Valerie) Leasure, Kay L. Voorheis, Joseph C. (Erin) Leasure, Brenda J. (Antonio) Catalano; his grandchildren, Michelle (Jody) Barnes, Carl Leasure, Cissie (Robert) Morrice, Sayra (Jeff) White, Jennifer (John Stantz) Voorheis, Nicole (Robert) Hogensen, Allegra, Brogan, and Anthony Catalano; his eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. His sister, Mildred Leasure is also surviving.



Other than his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, the former Catherine Forshey on February 20, 2010, they were united in marriage on April 11, 1942; one granddaughter, Caitlin Leasure; and one brother, Irvil Leasure.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Vernon Teagarden will celebrate Vernon's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Following funeral services on Monday, Mr. Leasure will be laid to rest with his wife at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019