Vernon L. Schindler, 86, of Akron passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave., NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4pm to 7pm and on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11am to 12pm with funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read full obituary notice and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019