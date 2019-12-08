Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Schindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon L. Schindler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon L. Schindler Obituary
Vernon L. Schindler, 86, of Akron passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave., NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4pm to 7pm and on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11am to 12pm with funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read full obituary notice and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -