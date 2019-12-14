|
|
BARBERTON -- Vernon P. Bidinger, age 97, passed away on December 7, 2019. Born on June 30, 1922 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Carl P. and Mabel E. (Baker) Bidinger, Vern was a resident of Barberton since 1949. He was a six-year veteran and Lieutenant with the U. S. Navy serving in both WWII and Korea and then went on to retire from the Naval Reserves. Vern started Bidinger Insurance in 1957 where he was owner and agent for many years and had previously been employed by Smith Dairy and Avon Dairy. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and the Doylestown American Legion Post 407. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 2009; brother, Lauren (Shirley) Bidinger; sister, Marie Stufflebeam; brother-in-law, Richard Petit; he is survived by his children, Carl (Tammy) Bidinger of Wadsworth, Paul (Nancy) Bidinger of Roseville, Calif, Robert (Elizabeth) Bidinger of Columbus, Ohio, Lucy (Michael) Kosuth of West Chester, Pa.; grandchildren, Joseph (Megan), James and Matthew Bidinger, Juli (Matt) Geiger, Natalia and Michael Kosuth, Stuart (Amy) Bidinger, Lindsey Bidinger, Daniel (Samantha) Pol; great-grandson, James; step great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jacy, Sylas, Paisley; sister, Janet Petit; brother-in-law, Paul Stufflebeam both of Doylestown. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Inn at CoalRidge and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of Vern. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, OH, 44203 with Fr. Robert Jackson, Celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019