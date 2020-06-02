Our beloved Vernon Raymond Norman passed away on May 24, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Eddie Burge, Eulogist. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 440 Beechwood Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.