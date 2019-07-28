|
Vernon Wearley
SHARON TWP. -- Vernon Wearley, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by his family following a brief illness. He was born July 17, 1934 to the late Vernon and Mary Wearley.
Mr. Wearley was a graduate of Barberton High School and attended the University of Akron on a basketball scholarship. He was a consummate athlete and enjoyed playing tennis golf, shooting trap and sporting clays. He worked at the family business B&C Machine Company for most of his adult life in various positions and finally as Vice President of Sales.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather. "Anyone can be a father but it takes a special man to be a Dad".
A three time cancer survivor he faced life with a positive attitude.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jarjabka and sister, Marlene Stephenson.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Roberta with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage; his daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Russell Marchetta; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cindy Wearley; along with 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his sister, Vera Patonai.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019