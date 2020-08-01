1/1
Veronica Ann Adams
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long, brave battle with kidney disease, Veronica Ann Adams, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49. Veronica was born on June 1, 1971, to the blessed union of Lorainge and Willia Adams in McKenzie, Alabama. She relocated to Akron, Ohio where she attended nursing school and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her family was enormously proud of her. She was a hard worker and always made sure they had what they needed. She enjoyed cooking. The color lavender made her happy. She was a true sports fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Pittsburgh Steelers. Veronica adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them. She loved the Lord and was a member of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church while she lived in Ohio and Church of the Living God in Alabama. Veronica was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Adams. She leaves to cherish her memory, parents, Lorainge and Willia Adams; daughter, Nicollette (Darshawn) Brown; sons, Travis Marshall and Vernon Hooks; sister, Bridget Adams; brother, Shawn Robertson; granddaughters, Madison Adams, Genesis Brown, and Autumn Brown; grandsons, Carson Davis and Carmelo Davis; and many other family members and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Masks are mandatory. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
