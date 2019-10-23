|
|
Born August 8, 1928 and died October 22, 2019, Veronica "Vicky" Beskett Lomaz lived her life in the Akron area. Vicky retired from Goodyear Aerospace. She and Dan lived very active lives. They were involved with the Chapel Hill Walkers Club, holding various offices. Vicky loved volunteering at Akron City Hospital and was a member of the Womens' Board. She loved animals and had many pets. She was proud of having Mrs. Turtle for more than 20 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel D. Lomaz; mother, Anna Beskett Mesko; her sisters and their spouses, Mary Chick Perko, Ann and J.B. Brooks, Helen Kostelny--they lovingly referred to themselves as "The Gabors"--, niece, Elaine Miller and nephews, Michael Perko, James Brooks, and John Kostelny. Vicky is survived by stepsons, Larry and Douglas Lomaz; nephew, Chet Perko; nieces Nancy Noe, Judy Papp, Janet Kostelny, and Pat Mitchell, her husband John Mitchell and family who have seen to her care. Special thanks and blessings to her caregivers at The Arbors in Stow, especially Brenda and Sandy who became like family with their loving care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 25 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave. in Barberton, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church hall. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019