TOGETHER AGAIN Veronica (Roni) Eva Frank, 92, of Barberton, Ohio died peacefully on September 26, 2020 at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living in Barberton Ohio. She was born on December 26, 1927 in Doylestown, Ohio to Jakob Brendel and Caroline (Grosschmidt) Brendel. Veronica was preceded in death by her late husband of 62 years, Carl Frank. Roni is survived by daughter, Sandy Nervo; sister, Caroline (Brendel) Weigand; brother-in-law, Eugene (MaryLou) Frank; nieces, Lesley Weigand McCauley and Amy Weigand Griffin, and many other nieces and nephews. Veronica was a devoted member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and made a holy hour faithfully every Tuesday for 52 years. She also volunteered at St. Augustine in many other capacities over the years, including hosting and serving funeral luncheons. Veronica was very active and enjoyed being busy all the time. She was an avid crafter and volunteered her services making dolls and crafts for several organizations. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for all of their friendship and special care they provided to Roni over the past several years. Roni truly enjoyed being an active resident of Pleasant Pointe. Funeral Services will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Per Roni's wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. https://www.akroncantonfoodbank.org/donate-money
or St. Augustine Church Foundation.