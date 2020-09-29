1/1
Veronica Eva Frank
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Veronica (Roni) Eva Frank, 92, of Barberton, Ohio died peacefully on September 26, 2020 at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living in Barberton Ohio. She was born on December 26, 1927 in Doylestown, Ohio to Jakob Brendel and Caroline (Grosschmidt) Brendel. Veronica was preceded in death by her late husband of 62 years, Carl Frank. Roni is survived by daughter, Sandy Nervo; sister, Caroline (Brendel) Weigand; brother-in-law, Eugene (MaryLou) Frank; nieces, Lesley Weigand McCauley and Amy Weigand Griffin, and many other nieces and nephews. Veronica was a devoted member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and made a holy hour faithfully every Tuesday for 52 years. She also volunteered at St. Augustine in many other capacities over the years, including hosting and serving funeral luncheons. Veronica was very active and enjoyed being busy all the time. She was an avid crafter and volunteered her services making dolls and crafts for several organizations. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for all of their friendship and special care they provided to Roni over the past several years. Roni truly enjoyed being an active resident of Pleasant Pointe. Funeral Services will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Per Roni's wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. https://www.akroncantonfoodbank.org/donate-money or St. Augustine Church Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved